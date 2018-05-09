Sam Mustafa, Charleston restaurateur, allegedly gave a woman a concussion and broken tooth during encounter

click to enlarge
-
Charleston County Sheriff's Office
-
Mustafa
According to a Charleston police report, Greater Charleston Restaurant Association leader and local restaurateur Sam Mustafa has been charged with assaulting
a woman in February behind Halls Chophouse. Mustafa was arrested and charged on Mon. May 7.
The police report states that on Feb. 24, 2018, the victim, who said she had recently cut ties with Mustafa following an "on and off" relationship with him, began to get texts and calls from him. After joining friends at Halls Chophouse, the victim went to exit the restaurant when she alleges Mustafa began calling her name.
"The victim then stated the offender grabbed her by the hair causing her to bend over while forcing her face toward the ground. As he continued to do this she was yelling 'Please stop, please stop.'" Mustafa, who stands 6'6 and weighs 240 pounds according to his Charleston County Sheriff's Office inmate report, then "let go of her hair and pushed her chest causing her to fall backwards and hit the back of her head on the ground," according to the incident report.
The victim says she then took an Uber to Roper Hospital in Mt. Pleasant where she says she was told by hospital staff that she'd had a concussion, a broken tooth, and "bumps and bruises on her arms and head from the encounter."
The victim cited Mustafa being "well known in the Charleston area" as the reason for her delay in reporting the incident until April 18, 2018.
Under his business, Charleston Hospitality Group, Mustafa owns Toast!, Toast of West Ashley, Toast of Summerville, Queology, Tabbuli, Cove Oyster Bar, HonkyTonk Saloon (downtown and Ladson), Fill Restaurant & Piano Bar, and Charleston Hospitality. Catering. In addition, Mustafa became interim president of The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association following the ouster of former president Randall Goldman following misconduct allegations against the Patrick Properties CEO as detailed in a Post & Courier investigation in February
. John Keener, owner of Charleston Grab House was later elected president in March, but according to P&C
, Mustafa maintained his VP role. Keener did not return a call for comment.
In 2013, prosecutors dropped a rape charge
against Mustafa due to "witness credibility issues.
Mustafa's attorney Andy Savage provided the following statement:
"We have recently initiated an investigation of allegations of simple assault. Since the accuser did not appear yesterday for a collateral hearing that she initiated, we were unable to question her or obtain her statement under oath. The accuser's recent conduct, which is inconsistent with the reported allegations, leads us to believe that Sam's arrest was a malicious reaction to rejection. We look forward to the next court date in anticipation of uncovering the truth."
Mustafa is scheduled to appear in Charleston Municipal Court on May 22.