Tuesday, May 8, 2018

You can now get BI-LO groceries delivered to you on Shipt

This is the latest addition to Charleston's grocery delivery/pick-up options

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 2:35 PM

Starting today, you can custom order your groceries from BI-LO and have them delivered straight to your door via the Shipt app.

The Alabama-based app already offers grocery delivery from three grocery stores in the Charleston area depending on your zip code: Publix, Target, and Whole Foods. For a $99 yearly subscription, the app provides free grocery deliveries on orders above $35 (a.k.a. the cost of most of your weekly trips when you factor in the kombucha section).

This is the latest addition to a growing number of local options helping you avoid wading through shoppers in ill-fitting pajamas with infants in tow.

Walmart offers grocery pick-up from its store on West Ashley Circle. Harris Teeter offers grocery pick-up from 16 local stores, and delivery from two of its stores in West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant. Publix also offers delivery in Charleston through another delivery app, Instacart.

In a very scientific CP side-by-side comparison conducted last year, a shopping list on Instacart turned out to be a little bit more expensive than the same one on Shipt when you ignore the one-time membership fee, so it might be a good thing for shoppers that Shipt is the one adding more stores.

Shipt subscriptions have been lowered to $49 a year in honor of Mother's Day until this Sunday (which is Mother's Day, FYI) and you can sign up for a free two-week trial here. Their coverage area also extends pretty far up beyond Summerville, so you're likely to be serviced by at least one retailer if you're somewhere in the tri-county area.

The app is available on iPhone and Android, and yes, you can, and probably should, tip the driver.

