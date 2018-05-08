Chucktown Smokin' Gringos is ready to take on the Meathacking District

Fresh off their first place win
for best wings at the Memphis Southern Hot Wing Festival, pop-up Chucktown Smokin' Gringos
is making its Meathacking District
debut at Fatty's Beer Works (1436 Meeting St.) on Sat. May 19.
The work of pitmaster Mike Bastin and assistant John Sinclair, Chucktown Smokin' Gringos is a traveling barbecue outfit that's been racking up awards over the past few years. For example, at last year's Smoke on the Harbor competition, the Gringos
took first in chicken and brisket and placed seventh overall. Now Bastin says they're ready to play with the barbecue barons and are hoping to make Fatty's Beer Works a regular pop-up venue. And the competitive pitmaster thinks his brand of 'cue can go rib-to-rib with the best in the area.
"The thing that makes me different from Lewis, Home Team, and Swig & Swine, is my recipes haven't changed from the competition circuit and mine blow them out of the water," Bastin says with no hint of sarcasm.
The contractor started Smokin' Gringos as a hobby, but as his reputation on the competitive barbecue circuit has grown, he's gotten a DHEC approved food truck to take his 'cue more seriously.
Get a taste at Fatty's on May 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.