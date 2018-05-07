What's Poppin: From a rum stroll to a jerky off, here are 12 ways to feast this week

Jerky lovers rejoice! The 6th annual Jerky Off is happening on our patio this Saturday, May 12th between 2-5. Enter your own jerky recipe or just join us as a taste tester. Tickets are $10 at the door and include all you can eat jerky, with a portion of the proceeds going to @lowcountrylocal

A post shared by John Lewis (@lewisbarbecue) on May 7, 2018 at 11:26am PDT