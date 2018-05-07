What's Poppin: From a rum stroll to a jerky off, here are 12 ways to feast this week

We've said it once and we'll say it again: pop-ups are like little bacon-wrapped gifts from the cheffy gods, saying "here's something special, ya bores!"
Switch up your nightly routine (we know, we know, it's hard) and be rewarded with some super inventive eats that you won't find anywhere else. From infused honey workshops to French pop-ups at a brewery, we promise your taste buds will thank you for the mini culinary adventure. Check them all out below:
Tuesday
Learn how to make infused honey
at the Charleston Horticultural Society from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nicole Marie of White Wolf Apothecary will lead a class on the medicinal benefits of honey.
The Gin Joint hosts their first Toki Tuesday
starting at 6 p.m. They'll be doing a complimentary Japanese Whisky Tasting and pouring up $5 Toki Highballs.
Wednesday
Pop over to Daniel Island's new brewery/restaurant/music venue Dockery's for Lowcountry Local First's May member mixer
(it's OK, non members are also invited). Guests will learn more about the farms, Vertical Roots and Tiger Corner Farms, that provide fresh produce to the kitchen; take a tour of the brewery; and enjoy sips and bites while mingling with community members.
New Westside spot Daps hosts a garden party
release of the Underwood Riesling Radler from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free tastings, a signature cocktail, and Underwood cans available at a discounted price.
The Wednesday wine stroll at Middleton Place will be taken over by rum. Middleton Place, in partnership with the Barbados Tourism Authority, will host a special Barbados Rum Stroll event
starting at 5:30 p.m. With close ties to Barbados, rum was certainly one of the drinks of choice in Charles Town throughout the 1700s.
2Nixons
pops up at Craft Conundrum with steak, noodles, and burgers starting at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Sip on some bubbles and enjoy light bites at Mercantile and Mash for Modern Floral's Mothers Day flower arrangement workshop
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Fast and French sets up shop at Commonhouse Aleworks for a croque pop-up
starting at 5 p.m. They'll have their croque baguette, Croque Monsieur, and vegetarian croque baguette.
Kwei Fei
snacks and noodles continues their residency at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
2Nixons pops up
at Charles Towne Fermentory with delectable, juicy burgers starting at 5:30 p.m.
Kwei Fei
continues their residency at The Daily every Fri. and Sat. from 6 p.m. til midnight.
Saturday
It's the sixth annual Jerky Off
starting at 2 p.m. at Lewis Barbecue. For just $10 you get to taste a myriad of jerky, listen to live music by Johnny Ace & Sidewalk Zydeco and help the panel of expert judges vote for the winner. A portion of proceeds will benefit Lowcountry Local First.