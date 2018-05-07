Eat

Monday, May 7, 2018

Hamby's wants to cater your royal wedding viewing party

Crowning Glory Tomato Pies, anyone?

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 8:55 AM

On Sat. May 19, Anglophiles the world over will be tuning in to watch the latest royal wedding — the marriage of England's Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

Now if you haven't been following the breathless coverage of "the spare" and his Suits actress bride-to-be's wedding planning, a quick primer: The prince and Markle will be saying "I do" in front of 600 guests at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beginning around 4:30 a.m. EST. And if you're a true fan, you'll be up too, coffee in hand, ready to watch the never-ending parade of nobility in preposterously larger and larger hats — it's like the Kentucky Derby on steroids.

Of course, any good viewing party wouldn't be complete without a fitting spread and that's where local caterer Hamby's comes in. The company has designed a viewing party package for $99 that feeds between 10-15 "dedicated enthusiasts."

On the menu?
  • Coronation Chicken Salad Sandwiches (48 Pieces)
  • Royal Open Faced Cucumber Rounds (2 Dozen)
  • Crowning Glory Tomato Pies (16 Count)
  • Shortcake Biscuit Rounds (1 Dozen)
  • Majestic Petite Scones w/ Clotted Cream & Strawberry Jam (1 Dozen)
  • Victoria Sponge Cake Layered w/ Cream & Jam
Naturally you can add a bottle of Hubert Clavelin Brut Comte Cremant Du Jura for $20 to up the celebratory mood.

Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on Fri. May 18. For more information, visit hambycatering.com.

Location Details Hamby's Catering
925 St. Andrews Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
Map

