Brews Next: 24 ways to throw 'em back this week

From yoga to trivia to bingo and live music, our area breweries really show up with the
fun each and every week. Whether you're taking your Tinder date to your fave spot for the killer Belgians and yummy food trucks, or you're taking your whole fam to a space where you can spread out while balancing your cherished sour, there is a beer, and a brewery, for everyone. Check out what's going down this lovely spring week below:
Monday
Shake off the Monday blues with Bendy Brewski Yoga
at Frothy Beard starting at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Old Time Tuesday Beer Tastings kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Edmund's Oast Exchange.
Take your bike to Tradesman Brewing Co.
for a ride starting at 6 p.m. followed by brews; a portion of beer proceeds goes to JDRF, a nonprofit dedicated to funding research for Type 1 diabetes.
Nerd out at Rusty Bull during Nerd Night
(bring your own board games and they provide the frothy libations) starting at 7 p.m.
Get your trivia
on starting at 7 p.m. at Two Blokes Brewing. They'll have eats from Wraps around the World to fuel your noggin.
Wednesday
Hump days are for trivia. Head to Low Tide for Brains and Brews
and eats from Chicken Fats food truck starting at 7 p.m.; Cooper River Brewing Co.
kicks off their brain teasers at 7 p.m.; Holy City Brewing
has trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.; Charles Towne Fermentory
has trivia starting at 8 p.m. with tapas from The Castejons food truck; and Twisted Cypress'
trivia starts at 7:30 p.m.
Be one of the lucky people drinking beer and playing bingo at Frothy Beard's bingo night
starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The MUSC Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosts a fundraiser
at Low Tide Brewing from 3 to 10 p.m. with $1 from every beer purchased going to the foundation. Root Note food truck will serve up Asian-inspired fare and artwork from local artist Tim Jump
will be displayed; 50 percent of his sales will go to the foundation as well.
Paint the magnificent magnolia with the Traveling Canvas
at Cooper River Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Meet up with the Park Circle Pacers at Commonhouse starting at 6:15 p.m. for a Thirstday Beer Run.
Friday
First Name Basis pizza pops up at Munkle Brewing
starting at 4 p.m.
Asheville-based folk duo The Knotty G's
perform at Palmetto Brewing starting at 6 p.m.; Wraps around the World will be onsite with eats.
Homegrown Brewhouse
in Summerville hosts a bottle party with Carolina Bauernhaus from 5 to 8 p.m. They will have over a dozen different bottles and you can order 4 oz samples of any them.
Saturday
Famulari's hosts the Chucktown Brewdown Home Brew Competition
and Festival starting at noon. 32 home brewers from across the Lowcountry will compete for their beer to become Famulari's first anniversary amber beer to be brewed on a full production level.
Drink smarter with Brews and Books
popping up at The Brew Cellar from 1 to 7 p.m.
Crafty Draught
celebrates four years of biz from noon to 11 p.m. with special cask tappings throughout the day from breweries including Charles Towne, Two Blokes, Holy City, Snafu, and Freehouse. There will also be live music from Uncle Tim's Bench, Charles Cannon, and John Simpson and food from Cooking Carolina Pit Bar-B-Que and Vick and Vito's.
Sunday
Moms receive a 25 percent discount at Holy City Brewing
's yoga and brunch Sunday Funday starting at 10 a.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange holds a free sparkling wine tasting
for Mothers Day starting at 2 p.m.
Round out your week with some bingo at Oak Road Brewery
in Summerville starting at 3 p.m.
Watch season two of Westworld every Sunday at Frothy
starting at 9 p.m.