Eat

Friday, May 4, 2018

Signs of progress at Food Truck-O-Rama on Mt. Pleasant Street

Keep on truckin'

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Food Truck-O-Rama is beginning to take shape - KINSEY GIDICK
  • Kinsey Gidick
  • Food Truck-O-Rama is beginning to take shape

It's happening, people. It's really happening. Food Truck-O-Rama, the food truck hub that Brad Creger, Mike Veeck, and Bill Murray have been working on for three years, is finally beginning to take shape on Mt. Pleasant Street.
Related Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck-O-Rama expected to open this summer: Still truckin'
Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck-O-Rama expected to open this summer
Still truckin'
It's been two years since we first reported on the possibility of business partners Bill Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck's Food Truck O'Rama ( 2130 Mt. Pleasant St.), but finally Creger tells us the team has broken ground on the project. If construction goes smoothly, the Mt. Pleasant Street food truck depot and bar should be open by the end of this summer.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
So far what looks like as many as three shipping containers have been installed on the left of the existing building. In one of our 2017 interviews with Creger, he let us take a peek at the blueprints which showed a space on the right hand side of the lot where five food trucks could plug in. Creger couldn't be reached for comment, but per our previous reporting, the middle of the space could include a building housing indoor and rooftop dining with a containership bar called, well, the Container Bar.
Related Bill Murray, Mike Veeck, and Brad Creger's Food Truck-O-Rama is happening: Parking it
Bill Murray, Mike Veeck, and Brad Creger's Food Truck-O-Rama is happening
Parking it
Food Truck-O-Rama is a go. Since first reporting on partners Bill Murray, Mike Veeck, and Brad Creger's proposed bar/food truck hitching station last April, details on the 2130 Mt. Pleasant St. project have been scant. Until now. Yesterday Creger and director of operations Constantine Mouzakitis took me on a tour of the lot and suffice it to say, big things are in the works.
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
We're not sure if those are the specs the current construction company is working with, but the container look persists.
Related Checking in on Food Truck-O-Rama, Melfi's, and more...: Status update
Checking in on Food Truck-O-Rama, Melfi's, and more...
Status update
Probably about once every three months I'll have a reader ask me, "So, is Bill Murray's Food Truck-o-Rama still happening?"
By Kinsey Gidick
Eat
Check it out next time you're headed to the trio's next door restaurant Rutledge Cab Co.



Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS