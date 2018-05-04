Friday, May 4, 2018
Signs of progress at Food Truck-O-Rama on Mt. Pleasant Street
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Kinsey Gidick
Food Truck-O-Rama is beginning to take shape
It's happening, people. It's really happening. Food Truck-O-Rama
, the food truck hub that Brad Creger, Mike Veeck, and Bill Murray have been working on for three years, is finally beginning to take shape on Mt. Pleasant Street.
So far what looks like as many as three shipping containers have been installed on the left of the existing building. In one of our 2017 interviews with Creger, he let us take a peek at the blueprints which showed a space on the right hand side of the lot where five food trucks could plug in. Creger couldn't be reached for comment, but per our previous reporting, the middle of the space could include a building housing indoor and rooftop dining with a containership bar called, well, the Container Bar.
We're not sure if those are the specs the current construction company is working with, but the container look persists.
Check it out next time you're headed to the trio's next door restaurant Rutledge Cab Co.
