Ship's Wheel Cider is planning a tasting room in Park Circle

Charleston gets its own hard cider brand with the arrival of Ship's Wheel

The Jamison family loves hard cider. So much so that after they moved to Charleston from New York and couldn't find any good hard ciders here, they decided to make their own. The family's inaugural three flavor line of Ship's Wheel hard cider officially releases on Thurs. Aug. 24.

By Kinsey Gidick

