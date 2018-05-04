Eat

Friday, May 4, 2018

Ship's Wheel Cider is planning a tasting room in Park Circle

Safe harbor

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 2:32 PM

Ship's Wheel Cider launched in August 2017 - PROVIDED
North Charleston already has Holy City Brewing, Commonhouse Aleworks, and COAST. Now Hard cider lovers may have a place to drink too. Local cider company Ship's Wheel has announced that its looking to open a tasting room at 1033 & 1037 E. Montague Ave.
The former appliance parts building would have to be rezoned for the tasting room and according to Ship's Wheel's Instagram, the company has submitted an application to the Planning Commission which will be reviewed on May 14.
We spoke to Ship's Wheel owner John Jamison at the Best of Charleston party and said his family is looking forward to having a storefront for their brand.

