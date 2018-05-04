Ship's Wheel Cider is planning a tasting room in Park Circle

People ask us all the time where our tasting room is. ⠀ Until now we've always answered "We're working on it." ⠀ We just wanted to share a little more detail about what that means. ⠀ ⠀ We have submitted an application for re-zoning with the City of North Charleston to allow us to make⠀ 1033 & 1037 E. Montague Ave our new home. ⠀ ⠀ Our application will be reviewed by the Planning Commission on May 14th at 6pm. ⠀ ⠀ For those of you who live in North Charleston, your support would be much appreciated. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #ShipsWheelPilotHouse ⠀ #thatssomegoodship⠀ #shipswheelhardcider⠀ #parkcirclesc⠀ #northcharleston⠀ #charleston