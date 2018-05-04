Revelry Brewing Co. takes home the gold at this year's World Beer Cup

Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June

We can taste it already

If you love sour, wild, and funky brews, you're gonna want to sit down for this one (I know I had to). Revelry Brewing Co., together with Birds Fly South Ale Project, has created The Funk Collective, a sour and funky beer festival that alternates between Greenville and Charleston. The Chucktown fest debuts on Sat. June 30

By Connelly Hardaway

