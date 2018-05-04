Eat

Friday, May 4, 2018

Revelry Brewing Co. takes home the gold at this year's World Beer Cup

And the winner is: 'Smooth Like Jazz' Eisbock

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge Revelry serves up award-winning brews. - SHELBY DEL VECCHIO
  • Shelby del Vecchio
  • Revelry serves up award-winning brews.
It's been a big beer week for Revelry — on the heels of the brewery's announcement about this year's Funk Collective festival, Revelry has taken home the gold at the World Beer Cup, held in Nashville, Tenn. That shiny gold medal goes to Revelry's Eisbock, 'Smooth Like Jazz,' in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category.
Related Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June: We can taste it already
Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June
We can taste it already
If you love sour, wild, and funky brews, you're gonna want to sit down for this one (I know I had to). Revelry Brewing Co., together with Birds Fly South Ale Project, has created The Funk Collective, a sour and funky beer festival that alternates between Greenville and Charleston. The Chucktown fest debuts on Sat. June 30
By Connelly Hardaway
Eat
The World Beer Cup (WBC) that some call the Olympics of beer, handed out 303 awards this year in 101 categories. Held every two years, the WBC (which launched way back in '96), describes itself as the "most prestigious beer competition in the world."

According to Revelry co-owner Sean Fleming, this is the brewery's ninth medal this year. Peep the full list of past year's awards on the brewery's site. Keep up the good brewin' y'all. 
Location Details Revelry Brewing Co.
Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6194
Wed.-Sat. 4-10 p.m.Sun. 12-6 p.m.
Brewery
Map

