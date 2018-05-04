Friday, May 4, 2018
Revelry Brewing Co. takes home the gold at this year's World Beer Cup
And the winner is: 'Smooth Like Jazz' Eisbock
by Connelly Hardaway
May 4, 2018
It's been a big beer week for Revelry — on the heels of the brewery's announcement about this year's Funk Collective festival, Revelry has taken home the gold at the World Beer Cup, held in Nashville, Tenn. That shiny gold medal
goes to Revelry's Eisbock, 'Smooth Like Jazz,' in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock category.
The World Beer Cup (WBC) that some call the Olympics of beer, handed out 303 awards this year in 101 categories. Held every two years, the WBC (which launched way back in '96), describes itself as the "most prestigious beer
competition in the world."
According to Revelry co-owner Sean Fleming, this is the brewery's ninth medal this year. Peep the full list of past year's awards on the brewery's site
. Keep up the good brewin' y'all.
