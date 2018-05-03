Thursday, May 3, 2018
Save the date, Charleston Margarita Festival 2018 is coming up fast
Tequila!
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 2:15 PM
Ashley Rose Stanol
Last year Mex 1 Coastal Cantina took home the best margarita prize
While you have Cinco de Mayo margs on the brain, pull out the ol' At-A-Glance and mark your calendars for July 20, 2018
for City Paper
's third annual Charleston Margarita Festival.
This year the Margarita Festival returns to Brittlebank Park where 20-plus bars and restaurants will serve their best takes on the classic tequila-based cocktail. Last year, roughly 1,500 people attended and the event has always sold out, so you're gonna want to make sure you check back in the next few weeks when tickets go on sale.
Until then, put a big star on July 20. And in the meantime, relive the fun with last year's Margarita Festival
slideshow.
