Wednesday, May 2, 2018
See a Spoleto show, get a free glass of bubbles at Vintage Lounge
Getting in on the act
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 9:19 AM
Just show your waiter your Spoleto Festival ticket stub and you can get a free glass of sparkling wine. That's deal from Vintage Lounge (545 King St.) which is getting in on the two week arts fest with its complimentary bubbles deal before or after the show.
According to a Facebook post, Vintage Lounge has partnered with Spoleto Festival USA to provide the perk. In fact, Vintage is the official after-show hangout for all of the artists. "So, if you want to mingle with your favorite performers stop by late night!" says Vintage owner Nathan Wheeler.
And don't forget, Vintage serves food until last call.
The festival kicks off on May 25 and runs through June 10. The promo is available throughout the fest. For all the details on what shows to see, follow our Spoleto Buzz blog.
To buy tickets, visit spoletousa.org
