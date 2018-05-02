Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June

Wicked Weed’s loss is South Carolina’s gain with a new sour beer festival

The Funk Collective will take place in Charleston in 2018

When Wicked Weed sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev earlier this month, the independent beer community lost more than one of its favorite breweries, it also meant the demise of a premier beer festival in the Carolinas.

By Chris Mottram

