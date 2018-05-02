Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June

click to enlarge
If you love sour, wild, and funky brews, you're gonna want to sit down for this one. Revelry Brewing Co., together with Birds Fly South Ale Project, is (finally!) bringing The Funk Collective, a sour and funky beer festival to our fair city. The Funk Collective premiered last year in Greenville as a response to the demise of Wicked Weed's Funk Invitational, which was canceled after backlash due to Wicked Weed's sale to InBev.
The Chucktown fest debuts on Sat. June 30, featuring over 40 breweries serving up their best sour and wild ales. Cue the mouthwatering, y'all. Oh yeah, and get your tickets ($70) while you still can. Tickets are on sale now.
The block party will have food on deck from Short Grain and Revelry's in-house food truck, Tobo Sushi. DJ SparkBox will keep the party going with tunes and a portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy and Wake Up Carolina
, a local organization that works to fight substance abuse.
... and did you want to hear about the beer? Participating breweries currently include:
Against The Grain
Almanac Beer Co
American Solera
Anderson Valley Brewing Co
Birds Fly South Ale Project
Black Berry Farm
Breakside Brewery
Captain Lawrence Brewing Co
Carolina Bauernhaus
Central State Brewing Co
Commonwealth Brewing Co
Deciduous Brewing Co
D9 Brewing Co
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co
Fonta Flora Brewery
Freehouse Brewery
Hi-Wire Brewing
Holy City
Jolly Pumpkin Brewery
NOLA Brewing Co
Ocelot Brewing Co
Revelry Brewing Co
Saint Somewhere Brewing
Salud Cerveceria
Von Seitz Theoreticales
Westbrook Brewing Co
Wooden Robot Brewery
New Belgium
Barrel Culture
Transient Artisan Ales
Burial
Sante Adarius Rustic Ales
Green Bench
Upland
Botanist and Barrel
Off Color
Scratch
Charlestowne Fermentory
Bond Brothers
Giddy up.