Revelry's Funk Collective set to bring 40+ breweries to Charleston this June

click to enlarge Provided

If you love sour, wild, and funky brews, you're gonna want to sit down for this one. Revelry Brewing Co., together with Birds Fly South Ale Project, is (finally!) bringing The Funk Collective, a sour and funky beer festival to our fair city. The Funk Collective premiered last year in Greenville as a response to the demise of Wicked Weed's Funk Invitational, which was canceled after backlash due to Wicked Weed's sale to InBev.The Chucktown fest debuts on Sat. June 30, featuring over 40 breweries serving up their best sour and wild ales. Cue the mouthwatering, y'all. Oh yeah, and get your tickets ($70) while you still can. Tickets are on sale now. The block party will have food on deck from Short Grain and Revelry's in-house food truck, Tobo Sushi. DJ SparkBox will keep the party going with tunes and a portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy and Wake Up Carolina , a local organization that works to fight substance abuse.... and did you want to hear about the beer? Participating breweries currently include:Against The GrainAlmanac Beer CoAmerican SoleraAnderson Valley Brewing CoBirds Fly South Ale ProjectBlack Berry FarmBreakside BreweryCaptain Lawrence Brewing CoCarolina BauernhausCentral State Brewing CoCommonwealth Brewing CoDeciduous Brewing CoD9 Brewing CoEdmund's Oast Brewing CoFonta Flora BreweryFreehouse BreweryHi-Wire BrewingHoly CityJolly Pumpkin BreweryNOLA Brewing CoOcelot Brewing CoRevelry Brewing CoSaint Somewhere BrewingSalud CerveceriaVon Seitz TheoreticalesWestbrook Brewing CoWooden Robot BreweryNew BelgiumBarrel CultureTransient Artisan AlesBurialSante Adarius Rustic AlesGreen BenchUplandBotanist and BarrelOff ColorScratchCharlestowne FermentoryBond BrothersGiddy up.