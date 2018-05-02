New food event Taste of North Charleston to launch in August

click to enlarge
Ridge Media
Ridge Media designed the event's logo
Henry Ravenel, the CEO of the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce
, wants people to see what's happening in North Charleston's food scene. So his organization is launching the inaugural Taste of North Charleston, a one day event highlighting the areas restaurants and food vendors.
"It’s to bring North Charleston out of their shell, to showcase their food and beverage industry here," says Ravenel. The Taste of North Charleston, slated for August 19, will be hosted at the ExQuis Event Center
(5101 Ashley Phosphate Road). In addition, Ravenel says there will be chef competitions.
So far, 17 restaurants have signed on to participate merely based on word of mouth, but Ravenel expects more once the event's website goes live on May 15 and his team begins fully marketing the Taste of North Charleston.
"It'll be similar to Taste of Charleston, but indoors," says Ravenel.
And, because of its proximity, the Chamber is opening applications to a few Summerville restaurants. "We feel those that are right there near the Wescott area where Charleston and Dorchester counties meet, some of those people go to some of the Summerville restaurants, so we'll extend it that way."
The Taste of North Charleston will be held August. 19.