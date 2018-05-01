Dashi food truck buys Remount Road property for new restaurant

click to enlarge Google Maps

Dashi will take over the space currently occupied by El Chapin

When Chef Stephen Thompson shook hands with Oscar Hines on starting Dashi food truck together, he figured he could keep running the kitchen at Prohibition, where he was executive chef, and run the food truck on the side. His ambition belied his stamina however, and the dual jobs quickly became too overwhelming. Forced to choose, Thompson thought the full-time food truck life would at least be less stressful than a demanding King Street restaurant. He now admits, he was wrong."It was more stress, but it was great because it was ours," says Thompson of the successful business. Dashi, which is now two food trucks strong, has become a sought after mobile eatery and Thompson gives large credit for that to Hines who orchestrates all the scheduling and planning for the food truck.Now the two are adding a brick-and-mortar to their Dashi business. Hines and Thompson just purchased 1262 Remount Road, the current home of El Chapin Restaurant."We start demolition next month and should be going four months after that," says Thompson. Architect Dan Sweeney is providing the blueprints for Dashi which will include a patio and full bar. The new spot will continue the same menu as the food trucks (and a Dashi food truck will continue to run once the restaurant is open), but Thompson plans to expand the Asian and Latin menu as well."The restaurant menu will be more creative and progressive. Not too crazy with the molecular stuff," he says. "What's really important is value. We want the value. It's the same thing with the truck. I can make you a pad thai the same portion as Basil but it's $11. And I make it fast."Look for Dashi's new spot to open late summer or fall. And to stay up to date on where the truck is on any given day, visit dashichs.com.