What's Poppin': From choco tacos to the Gibbes Street Party, here's 13 foodie events to check out this week

It's the last day of April and for some reason that makes us really damn hungry (beach bods be damned). Luckily there are plenty of pop-ups, dinners, and wine-centric sit-downs to fill your belly this week. And yes, we are well aware that Cinco de Mayo and the Derby are happening BOTH ON ONE DAY. Hold your horses, we'll have that roundup here soon. For now, feast your eyes on all the yummy deets below:
Monday
CharlestonGOOD
hosts a collaborative gathering and fundraising event featuring wine tastings, hors d'oeuvres from Butcher & Bee, live music, and an art exhibit starting at 6 p.m at Mira Winery Napa Valley Education Center on Queen Street.
Tuesday
Le Farfalle
hosts a wine dinner starting at 7 p.m. The five-course meal will be paired with carefully selected wines from the best wine growing areas in the Veneto, to be presented by Lara Camozzo of RNDC & Le Farfalle Sommelier, Cynthia Goddeau.
Wednesday
Wind down with Wine Down Wednesday
at Old Towne Creek County Park starting at 5:30 p.m. with eats from Roti Rolls and music from Michael Duff.
Get over the hump with a tasty 2Nixons
pop-up at Craft Conundrum starting at
5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Ashley Ridge High School's agriculture and culinary programs team up for the second annual Farm to Fork
dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Each year the agriculture program raises livestock and grows vegetables that the culinary students prepare, showcasing both of the programs.
The Gibbes annual Street Party
starts at 7:30 p.m. in front of the museum. It's a pricey affair ($175 for non-members, $150 for members) but with more than two dozen participating top notch Charleston restaurants, it's worth the price of admission.
If you're a red meat and bold Cab kinda guy or gal, add this Ruth's Chris Freemark Abbey Wine Dinner
to your weekend itinerary. Starting at 6:30 p.m, taste a wide variety of Freemark Abbey varietals, all culminating in a "side-by-side tasting of two spectacular Cabernets."
Kwei Fei
Snacks and Noodles pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday
In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Kwei Fei will pop up at The Daily on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. as Cabrito
. Expect to see tacos, tequila, and Wich Cream choco tacos on Saturday
2Nixons
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Desayuno
pops up at Commonhouse for Quattro de Mayo celebrations starting at noon.
Saturday
If you're a food truck fiend, head to Freshfields Village for a food truck rodeo
from noon to 4 p.m. Participating vendors include Booze Pops, Happy Thai Food Truck, Bac'n me Crazy, Charleston Caribbean Creole Food Truck, Dough Boyz Pizza, Cooking Carolina Pit Bar-B-Que, and Corys Grilled Cheese.
Sunday
First Name Basis
pizza pops up at Tradesman Brewing Co. from noon to 6 p.m.