Brews Next: 21 ways for 21 and olders to drink this week

The time is here — you have a decision to make. What will be your ultimate summer swilling brew? An IPA, a sour, a pale ale — maybe you'll go rogue and find an incredibly light brown ale to clutch as the sun beats down. We've kindly rounded up some choice events around town that highlight the best brews around — whatever beer gets your mouth watering and your mind right at the end of the day well, that's up to you. And, as we noted in our What's Poppin roundup, the Cinco de Drinko and Dirty Derby round-ups will be coming your way faster than you can say, "the highest ABV you have on tap, good sir."
Monday
Paint and Sip
at Holy City Brewing starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive between 6 and 6:15 p.m. to sign in, find a seat, and grab a pint.
Tuesday
Starting at 5:30 p.m. visit Edmund's Oast Exchange for Old Time Tuesday beer tastings
with cicerone Brandon Plyler.
Get fit at Frothy
starting at 7 p.m. — workouts are always followed by some brews.
It's Tamale Tuesday
at Charles Towne Fermentory with Desayuno Charleston. Grab tacos, tamales, and other tasty treats starting at 5 p.m.
Pedal on over to Tradesman Brewing Co
. from 6 to 8 p.m. for a free ride followed by beer available for purchase. A portion of proceeds goes to the JDRF Palmetto chapter, an organization that works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 Diabetes.
Wednesday
If you love kittens and you love beer (I mean, you've gotta be into at least one of the two, right?), then Pounce Cat Cafe has you covered (in hair). Head to the cafe for Mews and Brews
from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Swill six different summer beers and ciders while cuddling tiny meow cats. Purrfect.
Wednesday is for trivia, y'all. Test your noggin at Brains & Brews Trivia
at Low Tide Brewing starting at 7 p.m. — according
to CP
columnist and trivia host Ali Akhyari, you'll definitely have a question involving The Simpsons.
Throw back a few golden ales and get your trivia on a Cooper River Brewing
starting at 5 p.m. Twisted Cypress
kicks off their weekly trivia at 7:30 p.m., and Holy City Brewing's starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
If you missed out on all the trivia on Wed., fear not. Frothy
hosts trivia every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Lace up your trainers for Commonhouse Aleworks' Thirstday Beer Run
starting at 6:15 p.m. Runners can choose either the one mile or 5K route, both out and back and lined with sidewalks the entire way. Meet back at the brewery for a beer and a bite to eat.
Friday
Frothy Beard
celebrates Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with Harlowe's Hats Peanut Butter & Banana Porter back on tap, a chocolate paring from Evolution Through Chocolate and, of course, a costume contest.
Charleston professionals are invited to swing by Ghost Monkey Brewery
starting at 5:30 p.m. as part of First Friday Charleston. The Castejons will serve up eats, there will be a giveaway of Ghost Monkey merch (bring your biz card to enter into the drawing), and you'll get to taste the brewery's new Mexican lager.
Oak Road Brewery
is also celebrating Star Wars Day with the release of two beers: Darkside Imperial IPA and Rebel Rye Pale Ale. Those who come in costume will receive 10 percent off their tab.
Saturday
The 2018 Brewster Women's Brew Day
kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Holy City Brewing. The brewsters will be brewing a French Saison with Basil, aptly named Madam Basil. Proceeds from this beer will go to One-Eighty Place.
Oak Road Brewery
continues their themed beer releases with a Cinco de Mayo horchata beer and Mexican lager.
Rusty Bull
celebrates one year around the sun with a bunch of fun stuff. On Fri. May 4 they'll have Tamashii food truck, music from Mechanical River, and the release of a new beer, Lando's Cascadian. Then on Sat., there will be Cinco de Mayo beer specials ($5 all day); two new releases, the Orange Summer and Tu Abuela Caliente; eats from Wings N Things and Braised in the South food trucks; music from Mystic Vibrations, Mike Freund Band, and Fusion Jonez; and the Kentucky Derby on all TVs.
Sunday
No GOT? That's OK! Frothy
hosts a Westworld Watch Party starting at 9 p.m.
Join Cooper River Cycles and Commonhouse Aleworks for a screening
of the Movement Mountain Bike movie.
Ghost Monkey Brewery hosts Name the Music
starting at 3 p.m.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Bark for your Brew
at Joe Riley Stadium. Bring your pup down to the Joe for this dog-friendly craft beer tasting event presented by DoLittle's and Southern Eagle Distributing. There will be more than 30 craft beers from Southern Eagle Distributing's craft beer portfolio, hot dogs from local vendors, plus live music and tons of doggie watching.