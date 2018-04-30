Monday, April 30, 2018
Alton Brown is back in Charleston and visiting ... funeral homes?
Going to town on granola
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 1:43 PM
Alton Brown has a thing for Charleston. He adores it. We've known that since he spoke to CP
back before his March 2016
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science” tour. And his love affair has been anything but fleeting.
The last time Brown was in town in November, he took Instagram by storm, showing up in our feeds at half a dozen local restaurants including Bar Normandy, The Darling, XBB, and Leon's.
This week he's back and, no surprise, he's been visiting his old pal Chef Alex Lira over at Bar Normandy again. What we didn't expect though was to see Brown 'gramming not one but two funeral homes. The Food Network star posted images of both Dorothy's Home for Funerals and Fielding Home for Funeral.
Where will he show up next? Who's serving Corpse Revivers?
Tags: Alton Brown, Alex Lira, funeral homes, Bar Normandy, Image