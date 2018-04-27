Eat

Friday, April 27, 2018

Rodney Scott's BBQ expands menu offerings and doubles outdoor seating

Smoked turkey and string lights

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
Best of Charleston winner for Best Pitmaster, Rodney Scott, is upping the game at his restaurant, Rodney Scott's BBQ, which now offers more menu items as well as extra outdoor seating. If you like dining al fresco, then you'll likely enjoy the improved patio area, featuring new tables, flower boxes, and string lights (a must in any CHS hotspot if you ask us).
Location Details
Rodney Scott's BBQ
1101 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9535
Barbecue
Map
click to enlarge ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
Rodney Scott's adds a new meat to its menu, too, with a smoked turkey plate with two sides ($15) and a smoked turkey sandwich with one side ($9). Smoked chicken wings are poppin' out of the smoker now as well, a half dozen for $6 and a dozen for $10. If the smoked items are anything like the pulled smoked chicken, which our reviewer described as "gorgeous, tender and succulent," then you're in luck.

click to enlarge ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
Related
Come to Rodney Scott's for the 'cue, stay for the catfish sandwich
Beyond the Hog
Despite the two-hour drive from Charleston, pitmaster Rodney Scott's eponymous barbecue joint in Hemingway, S.C. has long been considered a must-try for foodies and 'cue enthusiasts.
By Vanessa Wolf
Restaurant Reviews
click to enlarge ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka

