Friday, April 27, 2018
Rodney Scott's BBQ expands menu offerings and doubles outdoor seating
Smoked turkey and string lights
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 2:08 PM
click to enlarge
Best of Charleston winner for Best Pitmaster
, Rodney Scott, is upping the game at his restaurant, Rodney Scott's BBQ, which now offers more menu items as well as extra outdoor seating. If you like dining al fresco, then you'll likely enjoy the improved patio area, featuring new tables, flower boxes, and string lights (a must in any CHS hotspot if you ask us).
click to enlarge
Rodney Scott's adds a new meat to its menu, too, with a smoked turkey plate with two sides ($15) and a smoked turkey sandwich with one side ($9). Smoked chicken wings are poppin' out of the smoker now as well, a half dozen for $6 and a dozen for $10. If the smoked items are anything like the pulled smoked chicken, which our reviewer described as "gorgeous, tender and succulent," then you're in luck.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Tags: Rodney Scott's BBQ, outdoor patio, new menu offerings, smoked chicken, Rodney Scott, James Beard, pitmaster, Best of Charleston, Image