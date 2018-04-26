This year's Gibbes street party asks chefs to 'Paint Your Palate'

click to enlarge

See the outside of the Gibbes in all its glory — and stuff your pie hole at the annual street party.
Not only is it a common spelling switch-up, the words palate and palette are fun ways to describe the art of food, too. The Gibbes — probs on the heels of a misplaced letter or two — stumbles into this brilliance with their annual street party, held on Thurs. May 3, and its theme, Paint Your Palate. The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $150/members, $175/nonmembers.
If you've never been to a Gibbes street party (shame!) here's the deal: Well-heeled attendees often don outfits that fit the theme, and chefs from 20+ restaurants whip up small plates that also, naturally, honor the theme.
Chefs have been "challenged" to create a dish inspired by 2018 spring color trends. According to Vogue
those — at least in the fashion world — include "military green," "lavender," "sky blue," and "rapture rose." Yummy.
This year's participating restaurants include:
The Atlantic Room,
Butcher & Bee / The Daily
Café Framboise
Carmella’s
Caviar & Bananas
Charleston Grill
Charleston Place Pastry
Chez Nous
Circa 1886
Edmund’s Oast
FIG / The Ordinary
Grill 225
Halls Chophouse / Slightly North of Broad
Henrietta’s
Husk / McCrady’s / Minero
Indaco / Oak Steakhouse / The Macintosh
Le Farfalle
Melfi’s / Little Jack’s / Leon’s
Red Drum
Revival,
The Grocery
The Obstinate Daughter / Wild Olive
WildFlour Pastry
Zero George
In a press release general manager of Charleston Grill, Mickey Bakst, says, "This year’s dishes, infused with colorful spring hues, are guaranteed to reflect Charleston’s diverse food scene — in both look and taste.”