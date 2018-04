This year's Gibbes street party asks chefs to 'Paint Your Palate'

click to enlarge Provided

See the outside of the Gibbes in all its glory — and stuff your pie hole at the annual street party.

Not only is it a common spelling switch-up, the words palate and palette are fun ways to describe the art of food, too. The Gibbes — probs on the heels of a misplaced letter or two — stumbles into this brilliance with their annual street party, held on Thurs. May 3, and its theme, Paint Your Palate. The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $150/members, $175/nonmembers. If you've never been to a Gibbes street party (shame!) here's the deal: Well-heeled attendees often don outfits that fit the theme, and chefs from 20+ restaurants whip up small plates that also, naturally, honor the theme.Chefs have been "challenged" to create a dish inspired by 2018 spring color trends. According to Vogue those — at least in the fashion world — include "military green," "lavender," "sky blue," and "rapture rose." Yummy.The Atlantic Room,Butcher & Bee / The DailyCafé FramboiseCarmella’sCaviar & BananasCharleston GrillCharleston Place PastryChez NousCirca 1886Edmund’s OastFIG / The OrdinaryGrill 225Halls Chophouse / Slightly North of BroadHenrietta’sHusk / McCrady’s / MineroIndaco / Oak Steakhouse / The MacintoshLe FarfalleMelfi’s / Little Jack’s / Leon’sRed DrumRevival,The GroceryThe Obstinate Daughter / Wild OliveWildFlour PastryZero GeorgeIn a press release general manager of Charleston Grill, Mickey Bakst, says, "This year’s dishes, infused with colorful spring hues, are guaranteed to reflect Charleston’s diverse food scene — in both look and taste.”