Sweet Lulu's Bakery now has an Archdale Street address

Karen Moran, the owner of Sweet Lulu
's mobile bakery, just signed the lease on her first brick-and-mortar location.
49 Archdale — right across from Le Farfalle and next door to magician The Southern Charmer, is the new home of Sweet Lulu's. Moran started her business as a bakery on wheels four years ago serving "easy-to-go desserts" in mason jars from vintage camper bakeries, naming the business after her rescue hound dog.
Now she has official digs where she hopes to expand her brand in the city.
"It has always been my intention to find a location. It’s just something I’ve wanted since I started out," she says. Even with her catering business booming, she's ready to bring her loyal followers and new fans alike to her tiny new spot.
The Archdale address is only 250-square-feet, but that's room enough Moran says to host bachelorette parties, birthdays, and other events. And there may be room to grow too. The building, which at one time was home to lasagna queen Celia Cerasoli
's Celia's Porta Via, could have some more space opening up for expansion.
In the meantime, Moran is trying to find an architect to help her draw up a floorplan for her new storefront in time for an early May opening.
Sweet Lulu's will be open Mon-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sun. 8 a.m.-noon.