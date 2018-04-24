It's strawberry season: Here's where to eat or drink the fresh berries around town

As we reported in January, the freak snowstorm that blanketed the Lowcountry with up to six inches (!) of fluff this winter meant no early harvest for strawberries. While most farmers were unfazed, and some even relieved, the berry bingers out there crossed their fingers that the good stuff would pop up in inventive dishes around town ASAP. Well y'all, looks like it's about that time. Check out our list below of area coffee shops, restaurants, and bars serving up the juicy fruit, reimagined as cocktails, milk, and even beer.



HOM

Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail

The burger spot uses Limehouse produce, which can be local, from Florida, or California, and says that hopefully they will be getting a shipment of strawberries in from Boone Hall Farms.

Harbinger Cafe

Strawberry Tahini Milk + Strawberry Loaf Bread

The milk is made with fresh strawberries and sesame seeds blended with pure maple syrup and light cinnamon for sweetness, recommended with the cold brew. The bread is made with strawberries, chia seeds, almond butter, and citrus topped with chamomile lemon glaze and micro mint. Both menu items use berries from GrowFood Carolina.

Frothy Brewing

Strawberry Blonde Ale

The 5.2% ABV Strawberry Blonde Ale is made with fresh strawberries from Hickory Bluff Farms. Frothy's website describes the brew as "a real summer delight."



Sugar Bakeshop

Strawberry Cupcake + Strawberry Rhubarb Tartlets + Cakes

Sugar's got all the berries: the strawberry cupcake is back with chocolate or vanilla cake and a strawberry icing; the Strawberry Rhubarb tartlet is tart and sweet; and there are two strawberry cakes available for orders, one is a yellow cake with fresh, sugared strawberries in between each layer and strawberry icing and the other is a strawberry whipped cream layer cake with a Chantilly whipped cream icing sold with a cup of lightly sugared strawberries for serving. Sugar uses strawberries from Hickory Bluff.





Harold's Cabin

Gentleman Pirate cocktail + Seasonal salad + Jam + French Toast

The Gentleman Pirate cocktail is made with Red Harbor Rum, Ancho Reyes, strawberry, basil, and lime. Harold's is also featuring local strawberries in their Seed & Berry Salad with granola, pickled blueberry, strawberry, arugula, and a honey shallot vinaigrette. They’ll have a house made strawberry jam for breakfast and brunch, and they’ve been using strawberries in their quick bread French toast as well. They get their local strawberries through GrowFood Carolina.

strawberry dessert special served with lemon, streusel, and meringue. They get strawberries from Shuler Peach Farm in Holly Hill, S.C.

FIG is doing a

King of Pops

Various popsicles

The mobile pop shop sells strawberry lemonade, strawberries and cream pops, strawberry basil pops, and a boozy strawberry margarita pop. They source their berries from Hickory Bluff Farm.