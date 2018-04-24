Eat

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

It's strawberry season: Here's where to eat or drink the fresh berries around town

Berry delicious

Posted by Katie Molpus on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER RICHARD HEMMER
  • Flickr user Richard Hemmer

As we reported in January, the freak snowstorm that blanketed the Lowcountry with up to six inches (!) of fluff this winter meant no early harvest for strawberries. While most farmers were unfazed, and some even relieved, the berry bingers out there crossed their fingers that the good stuff would pop up in inventive dishes around town ASAP. Well y'all, looks like it's about that time. Check out our list below of area coffee shops, restaurants, and bars serving up the juicy fruit, reimagined as cocktails, milk, and even beer.

HOM
Strawberry Basil Gin Cocktail
The burger spot uses Limehouse produce, which can be local, from Florida, or California, and says that hopefully they will be getting a shipment of strawberries in from Boone Hall Farms.

Location Details HŌM
HŌM
563 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 573-7505
Lunch, Dinner, & Sun. Brunch
Burgers and Bar
Map


Harbinger Cafe
Strawberry Tahini Milk + Strawberry Loaf Bread
The milk is made with fresh strawberries and sesame seeds blended with pure maple syrup and light cinnamon for sweetness, recommended with the cold brew. The bread is made with strawberries, chia seeds, almond butter, and citrus topped with chamomile lemon glaze and micro mint. Both menu items use berries from GrowFood Carolina. 

Location Details The Harbinger Bakery and Cafe
The Harbinger Bakery and Cafe
1107 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Coffee + Tea Shops, Bakeries and Cafés
Map

Frothy Brewing
Strawberry Blonde Ale
The 5.2% ABV Strawberry Blonde Ale is made with fresh strawberries from Hickory Bluff Farms. Frothy's website describes the brew as "a real summer delight."

Location Details Frothy Beard Brewing
Frothy Beard Brewing
1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-2970
Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Brewery and Local Foods
Map

Sugar Bakeshop
Strawberry Cupcake + Strawberry Rhubarb Tartlets + Cakes
Sugar's got all the berries: the strawberry cupcake is back with chocolate or vanilla cake and a strawberry icing; the Strawberry Rhubarb tartlet is tart and sweet; and there are two strawberry cakes available for orders, one is a yellow cake with fresh, sugared strawberries in between each layer and strawberry icing and the other is a strawberry whipped cream layer cake with a Chantilly whipped cream icing sold with a cup of lightly sugared strawberries for serving. Sugar uses strawberries from Hickory Bluff.

Location Details Sugar Bakeshop
59 1/2 Cannon St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 579-2891
Open Mon-Sat: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bakeries and Gay-Friendly
Map


Harold's Cabin
Gentleman Pirate cocktail + Seasonal salad + Jam + French Toast
The Gentleman Pirate cocktail is made with Red Harbor Rum, Ancho Reyes, strawberry, basil, and lime. Harold's is also featuring local strawberries in their Seed & Berry Salad with granola, pickled blueberry, strawberry, arugula, and a honey shallot vinaigrette. They’ll have a house made strawberry jam for breakfast and brunch, and they’ve been using strawberries in their quick bread French toast as well. They get their local strawberries through GrowFood Carolina.

Location Details Harold's Cabin
Harold's Cabin
247 Congress St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-4440
Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
American and Bar
Map

FIG
Strawberry Bowl
FIG is doing a strawberry dessert special served with lemon, streusel, and  meringue. They get strawberries from Shuler Peach Farm in Holly Hill, S.C.

Location Details FIG
FIG
232 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 805-5900
Dinner, Closed Sun.
Modern American and Bar
Map

King of Pops
Various popsicles
The mobile pop shop sells strawberry lemonade, strawberries and cream pops, strawberry basil pops, and a boozy strawberry margarita pop. They source their berries from Hickory Bluff Farm.


Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS