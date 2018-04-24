Expect to see the Chug-a-Lug Wagon at every twee Charleston event this spring

Indeed a weekend for the books @highwaterfest 🤟🏽Honored to meet so many amazing artists + performers doing what they’re most passionate about - especially this little firecracker @shovelsnrope Cary Ann! #inspirationalwomen #thanksforhavingus

A post shared by Chug-a-Lug Wagon (@chugalugwagon) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:43am PDT