Chef Amalia Scatena lands at goat.sheep.cow.north after leaving Cannon Green

Chef Amalia Scatena, most recently of Cannon Green, has been hired as executive chef of goat.sheep.cow.north. Hired to finesse and expand the dinner menu, Scatena brings her Mediterranean cuisine background to the French cafe and cheese shop while "preserving the lunch plates.""We couldn’t be more excited for Amalia to join the team. Her culinary expertise will help us bring to life the sophisticated bistro menu that originally inspired the design of the space," co-owners Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner say in a press release.Prior to opening Cannon Green in December of 2014, Scatena worked at Barboursville Vineyard’s Palladio restaurant, Keswick Hall, and Pippin Hill in Virginia. She grew up in San Francisco and graduated from the Advanced Culinary Arts Professional Program of the Culinary Institute of Florence, Italy.