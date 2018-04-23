Two local bakeries open kiosks at the Charleston airport, Cuban restaurant next

click to enlarge
Provided
King Street Cookies opened a kiosk at the Charleston International Airport on April 23, 2018.
You can now support local business and reward yourself for making your flight on time with two new, sweet additions to the Charleston International Airport.
Daddy's Girls Bakery, a black-owned pop-up and City Night Market fixture, opened a kiosk on Monday in Concourse A.
Run by husband-and-wife duo Nathaniel and Chasity Brown, the business was born after a 70-year-old family recipe for their signature "Charleston Chewies" was handed down to Nathaniel after a relative's death.
click to enlarge
Provided
Daddy's Girl Bakery at the Charleston International Airport.
The Kosher/Halal/vegan-friendly King Street Cookies is also open on the other side of the post-security space, at Concourse B. Harris Cohen opened the King Street space four years ago, offering more than 40 varieties of freshly-baked cookies, along with coffee and iced tea.
Another black-owned family business that got its start at the City Market, LMM Dolls & Gifts, also opened at Concourse A on Monday.
"We're excited to welcome these new businesses," said airport executive director and state senator Paul Campbell in a statement. "The kiosk program is a business initiative designed to create direct and affordable opportunities for small and niche businesses to work in a vibrant travel and hospitality environment."
Close to four million passengers went in and out of the airport last year, according to airport estimates.
Mama Chef Cuban Café will debut its first permanent location at a kiosk next month. Carlos Munoz has worked as a Southwest Airlines ramp agent at the airpot for the past 17 years while running Mama Chef food truck. The kiosk will offer empanadas, sandwiches, and non-alcoholic piña coladas, though you might be able to sneak one of those tiny liquor bottles
through airport security if you absolutely need the extra kick.