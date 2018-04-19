Dining out for Life Charleston raises money for people living with HIV/AIDS

Jonathan Boncek

Taco Boy downtown will serve as the location for the official Dining Out for Life celebration with Takeover Charleston Thurs. 5:30 - 9:00 p.m.

On Thurs. April 26, nearly 30 local restaurants and food trucks will participate in the eighth annual Dining Out for Life, a movement across the U.S. and Canada to raise funds and awareness for those living with HIV/AIDS. Proceeds from the participating Charleston restaurants will go directly to the Ryan White Wellness Center.

The Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis is a federally funded medical home for tri-county residents living with HIV/Aids. Since 2000, the center offers free healthcare to those that qualify.

Last year’s Dining Out for Life event raised $60,000 for the Ryan White Wellness Center.

This year participating restaurants include Bar Mash, Edmund’s Oast, Bac'n Me Crazy Food Truck, and more.

The official Dining Out for Life celebration will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Taco Boy with Takeover Charleston, a local LGBT community group. Music will be provided by DJ Trevor D, and local entertainers Carmella Monet Monroe, Jaisee Alexander, Victoria Vixen, and Symone N. O’Bishop will perform. A drag show will kick off at 8 p.m.

For more information on The Ryan White Wellness Center, check them out online here.