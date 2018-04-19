4/20 munchies roundup: Staff picks

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

You know you want this Rarebit burger

You know that feeling where you wake up and your body tells you "let's not do a damn thing today." Yeah, well, that means your body needs to start the day with Bagel Nation. Call ahead and beat the crowds, grab a coffee (they have a ton of flavors available) and get ready to feast (in bed if you're smart) on cheesy, doughy, crispy goodness. The ultimate 4/20 meal, in my humble opinion.



If Early Bird is open and close by, my not-at-all healthy, eternal craving is the chicken tender basket. Not just any chicken fingers, y'all — these are pecan-crusted with honey mustard barbecue sauce. You get whatever side you wish, and I always have to have their french fries with EBD's homemade, herb-filled, heavenly ranch dressing. Yummo.



I think my go-to hangover breakfast is probably the breakfast biscuit sandwich with egg and cheese at Marina Variety store! It's around $3, but the biscuit is HUGE. Most of the time, I'm pretty torn between the grits and the hash browns for a side. When it's really desperate times, I just get both. It may be one of my favorite breakfasts of all time. Plus, if you eat it in the restaurant, you get a nice little view while you try to recover.





When I'm hungover on a Sunday and my significant other (and diehard Arsenal fan wants to watch soccer), I tag along to My Father's Moustache, where the $8 egg sammie — made with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon (taken off and given to said sig o) on farm bread — is all you'll ever need, paired with more ketchup than god intended. Oh yeah, and don't forget a Magners Cider or four to really get the day started.

egg sandwich

Tomorrow is Fri. April 20, which means it's 4/20, the unofficial stoner holiday celebrated around the world with clouds of smoke and "how the world was really created" theories. While you can't casually walk down the street with a fat blunt proselytizing about the end of the time space continuum (at least, we don't suggest trying it) you can still celebrate as you see fit. No matter your state — sober stoned or hungover AF — there's a meal, dripping in grease, cheese, and carbs aplenty, waiting to be devoured.