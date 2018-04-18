Wednesday, April 18, 2018
HōM throws Charleston's first Tater Tot Crawl on April 28
by Kinsey Gidick
on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 3:07 PM
Are you feeling hot to tot? Then HōM has your fix. On Sat. April 28, HōM hosts Charleston’s first Tater Tot Crawl.
The general public is invited to join five judges as they travel from Charleston Beer Works to Bay Street Biergarten, The Alley, Recovery Room Tavern and back to HōM in an effort to select the best tots in the city.
“We know Charleston has tough competition out there for the best tater tots,” HōM owner Pete Smith says in a press release. “But we are willing to pit ourselves against the best to finally settle the debate that is almost as old as the city itself.”
The judges panel is made up of Leyla Gulen, Fox 24 TV Anchor; Larry Downey, Lowcountry Local First Community Manager; Barbara Skidmore, Blushing Alpacas Lifestyle and Travel Blogger; Naomie Olindo and Austen Kroll who you may recognize from Bravo's Southern Charm.
The crawl kicks off at noon. Head to Facebook for more details
