Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Nimbo's joins the peninsula's growing galaxy of pizza joints

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 1:56 PM

Ever since Andolini's closed on Wentworth, I've been looking for a good pizza slice special. Back in the day, you could grab a slice, a salad, and soda at Andolini's for, I want to say $7. But with that haunt gone, I haven't been searching the slice scene much lately.

Enter: Nimbo's.

The newest MUSC-area pizza joint is from Halo owner Geoff Chewning and offers pizza, sandwiches, and salads on Rutledge. The open and airy space offers counter service and a menu that reads like a missing script from a Star Trek spoof: Galactic Moon Bread, Celestial Caesar, Eggplant Parmaggedon, Rocket Man Meatball.

The beauty of this very casual spot is that you can get in and out in about 15 minutes — provided the line isn't too long. For $5, you can grab a cheese slice with a soda and roll out. The pizza is basic, but decent and the service extremely friendly. For an easy bite within walking distance of one of the biggest employers in the city, I feel confident Nimbo's will do just fine.

