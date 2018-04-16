What's Poppin': 15 foodie events to attend this week

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
South Seas Oasis South Seas Sushi's shrimp crackle pop
Are you ever as hungry as you are on a Monday post wild/relaxing/blissful weekend? Didn't think so. Satisfy your cravings this week with a tiki takeover (tonight!), inventive pop-ups, sit down dinners, and more. Read all about it below:
Monday
Nothing cures the Monday blues quite like a tiki takeover
— from 5 to 10 p.m. at Warehouse experience a Monday mashup with South Seas Oasis. There will be a small plates menu featuring coal roasted whole hog by Chefs Jason Daly and Keegan Wiles, an appearance by "rum whisperer" Michael Leslie, and plenty of tiki-inspired food and drink specials.
Tuesday
The RiverDogs
host their first Tuesday home game pop-up starting at 7:05 p.m. Baseball fans can buy a $40 ticket to a private meal (this Tues. will be 2Nixons) in Murray's Mezzanine, a tented space on the first base side of the stadium. Beverages will be available from a cash bar.
Basic Kitchen's Spring Ayurvedic Dinner
kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Dinner guests will feast on a multi-course meal while learning the philosophy of Ayurveda from Ayurvedic Health Counselor Caryn O'Hara. Avuryeda is a 5,000 year old medical philosophy and practice predicated on the idea that we all are made up of different types of energy which describe the dominant mind/body state.
The Get Lit Book + Wine Club
meets up at Junction Kitchen & Provisions starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy a three-course meal with wine pairings and discuss Kathleen A. Flynn's book The Jane Austen Project.
Wednesday
Sip vino in the great outdoors during Wine Down Wednesday
at Old Towne Creek County Park starting 5:30 p.m. Enjoy wine, live music, and eats from Charleston Crepe Co.
Craving breakfast food and beers like, all the time? Same. Head to Millers All Day for a Revelry tap takeover
from 4 to 7 p.m. Expect to see the Gullah Cream and Never Sunny NE IPA, along with some canned beers.
If you're in the mood for some self care on your Wine Down Wednesday
, visit Twenty Six Divine from 5-8 p.m. for tea and wine tastings, light hors d'oeuvres and sweets, and a visit from special featured guest Blue Heron Acupuncture & Apothecary. Lisa Abernathy, acupuncturist and herbalist, will be showcasing handmade in-house essential oil and other self-care tools and products.
2Nixons' squeeze burger is back at Craft Conundrum
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Holy ravioli, if you're into that Italian noodle pocket of delight, head to Amici's Italian Bistro for four sangrias paired with four different ravioli dishes. We're talking fried ravioli, butternut squash ravioli, meat ravioli, and Nutella ravioli. The dinner
starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tomas and Lynda Prado, founders of Spanglish
Cuban Kitchen, will be opening their doors at Workshop on May 1. In the meantime, they will be popping up at The Daily Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to preview a few of their favorite Cuban dishes.
Thursday
Kwei Fei
Snacks and Noodles pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Get your 'za fix at Two Blokes Brewing with eats from food truck Vic & Vito's
pizza.
Friday
It's 4/20 which means you have to consume pizza in some form. Head to Munkle Brewing for pies from First Name Basis
starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday
It's the sixth annual crawfish boil
at LG's by the Creek starting at 1 p.m. — feast on mud bugs from Louisiana while listening to live music and sending the little ones to enjoy kids activities.
Sunday
The Point Is and Ambrose Family Farm host the Field to Fork
dinner starting at 3:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a five course meal featuring the bounty of Ambrose Family Farm prepared by Chef Joe Jacobson of Black Wood Smokehouse, live music, and drinks.