El Jefe Texican Cantina taking over Kingdom Bar and Grill just in time for Cinco de Mayo

click to enlarge Connelly Hardaway

"Who doesn’t love Tex-Mex?" That's restaurateur Jay Witkowski's feelings on his new project coming to 468 King St. Witkowski and business partner Roy Neal's are opening El Jefe Texican Cantina in the old Kingdom Bar & Grill (formerly Beer Works) which closed a week ago Sunday.So what exactly is "Texican"?"Texican is our version of Tex-Mex. It's lots of sauces and cheeses, made from scratch, homemade tortillas," says Witkowski who previously worked at Charleston Hospitality Group (Tabbuli, Whisk, Quelogy). We have an amazing marinade for the steak. Queso, quacomole. We're going to have a featured cocktail, a Nitro Margarita, made table-side. The liquid nitrogen make it into a smoothie."Along with the new concept, the space is also getting a makeover although Witkowski was hesitant to reveal too many details — "It will look different," he says adding that the intention is for the space to be fun.And that fun will begin on Cinco de Mayo when El Jefe Texican Cantina will unlock it's doors with a big party. Witkowski says the goal is to serve great Tex-Mex in an approachable setting."There’s so many high end restaurants around. We'll be affordable and open for lunch and brunch."Look for El Jefe to open Sat. May 5.