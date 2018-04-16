Brews Next: 18 ways to booze this week

click to enlarge
Celebrate National High Five Day at Rusty Bull on Thursday.
We're in full spring swing which means it's time to map out your drinking habits for the week. You can combine your brews with working out your body (yoga and burpees), your mind (trivia galore), or delicious eats (everything from pizza to sushi). Oh, and it's 4/20 on Friday and Earth Day on Sunday, so there are plenty of reasons to raise a glass — not that you need one. Drink in the deets below:
Monday
Shake off the weekend at Frothy Beard Brewing with Bendy Brewski
yoga starting at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Head to Pawleys Island Brewing
starting at 5:30 p.m. to hear how the South Carolina Aquarium is working beyond its walls to protect water, wildlife, and wild places. Conservation Programs Manager Kelly Thorvalson will lead a short talk, then guests can connect with several members of the Aquarium conservation team to learn how to get involved. The brewery is donating $1 from each pint purchased during this Green Drinks event to support the Aquarium's conservation programs.
The STEM on Tap Spring series
continues at Low Tide starting at 5 p.m. The event is designed to explore the STEM behind the brewing process and engage participants in STEM dialogue in a casual atmosphere. Tickets include a pint and souvenir glass.
Calling all board game fanatics! It's Nerd Night
at Rusty Bull Brewing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Get your tamale fix at Charles Towne Fermentory
with eats from Desayuno food truck; they pop up starting at 5 p.m.
If you prefer your trivia with a side of Tamashii sushi, head to Two Blokes
starting at 4 p.m. for Tuesday Trivia.
Taste special beer selected by cicerone Brandon Plyler at Edmund's Oast Exchange from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of their Old Time Tuesday Beer Tasting
.
Starting at 6 p.m. every Tues., head to Tradesman
Brewing Co. for JDRF training rides followed by beer sipping.
Wednesday
Paint the night sky at Oak Road Brewery
starting at 6 p.m. The paint class and a pint are included for $35.
Get your trivia on at Commonhouse Aleworks
starting at 6:15 p.m. and at Cooper River
Brewing starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Rusty Bull
hosts a National High Five Day party from 4 to 10 p.m. What does this entail exactly? There will be live music from Whiskey Diablo, a special Hi-C inspired brew, a high five contest with prizes, Dough Boyz pizza, schwag bags for the first 40 people, a vintage bike show in the front parking lot, with Box of Box in the Morning serving as host.
It's Charleston Beer Runners' Dog Month
which means this Thurs. they're running to Munkle Brewing to raise money for the Charleston Animal Society — $1 from every pint of Blonde Ale sold will go to CAS.
Frothy Beard hosts Trivia with Friends
starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
It's 4/20 which means it's time to get funky. Head to Bay Street Biergarten for brews from the Wicked Weed Funkatorium
series; the tap takeover starts at 11 a.m. and features $4.20 tastings of each of the Funkatorium beers.
Itinerant Literate Books pops up at Frothy Beard from 5 to 9 p.m. for Brews & Books.
Saturday
Drink beer and touch your toes at Ghost Monkey Brewing
with Bendy Brewski Yoga starting at 10:15 a.m.
Sunday
Get your Sunday Funday on with a Burpees & Brews
workout at Low Tide followed by a pint or two starting at 11 a.m.
You can also Sunday Funday at Holy City Brewing
with brunch and yoga starting at 10 a.m.