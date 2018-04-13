Two feuding Five Points Columbia bars face-off in actual boxing match tonight

click to enlarge
Unlike Charleston, where competing bar squabbles look like Jets and Sharks dance sequences from Westside Story
, Five Points Columbia watering holes take their rivalries seriously. So seriously, in fact, tonight two disputing Five Points bars will take their feud to amateur boxing levels.
According to The State
newspaper, a manager at Bird Dog Bar and an employee at Breakers will face-off in the ring in Charlotte tonight, Fri. April 13.
Apparently this real life bar fight came about after the two bars found themselves head to head in, naturally, a Barstool USC's Best Bar in Five Points March Madness bracket. Bird Dog won, so the only fitting response from The Breakers staff was to challenge manager Thomas Dugas to enter a Rough N Rowdy fight against their own Pat Deeley.
Neither bar could be reached for comment.
Now the two men will duke it out in a Rough N Rowdy Brawl at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte. And, because this is America, you can live stream the fight by paying $15.99 roughnrowdybrawl.com
.
Try harder, Charleston.