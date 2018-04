click to enlarge

Guess it's going to be washout Sunday, y'all. Tattooed Moose is rescheduling their Spring Fling for Sun. April 29 same time (2-6 p.m.). Only change is that the Black Diamond Band will be taking the stage instead of Dallas Baker & Friends. We're working on a special list of activities for a rainy spring Sunday in Chucktown, stay tuned.