Grab some free eats from Magnolia's and Glass Onion tomorrow at the Charleston Farmers Market

Tomorrow kicks-off the return of the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square and to get the spring season started, Lowcountry Local First has planned some free tastings for shoppers.From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Glass Onion's chef and owner Chris Stewart will be serving some bites. Then at noon Magnolia's Kelly Franz takes over.LLF will have an interactive photo booth set up for the occasion along with free activities for kids to participate in organized by Slow Food Charleston, a nonprofit committed to promoting "Good, Clean, and Fair food for all.""Tiny Tastemaker activities include Veggie Printing and a Vegetable Sculpting Contest," says Carrie Larson of Slow Food. "Tiny Tastemakers will be stamping veggies to create a piece of art that looks at the interior fractals/patterns of certain vegetables and makes a flower-like shape. Sculptors can build a creation out of fruits and vegetables for a chance to win a gardening kit to grow vegetables of their own."The Charleston Farmers Market operates every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.