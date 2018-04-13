Chef Air Casebier out at Basic Kitchen, owner Ben Towill to lead kitchen

Jonathan Boncek

Chef Casebier's Rainbow Bowl

The woman behind this city's best cauliflower wings is moving on from her position at Basic Kitchen. Chef Air Casebier is moving on.A Basic Kitchen statement says, "While we are very sad to see Air go, we are also so grateful for all she has done to help us get this restaurant off to a great and delicious start. As we search for her replacement, owner Ben Towill will head up the kitchen, and will continue to evolve the menu with fresh, vegetable forward dishes as he and Air had been doing as a team."According to a press release, Casebier's departure is due to personal reasons. "I have absolutely loved opening up this restaurant and working with this great team, but the time has come for me to move on to something a little different. I'm proud of all we accomplished at Basic Kitchen thus far and look forward to what's ahead for me in my new ventures," she says.Before getting recruited to head up the Wentworth Street restaurant Casebier operated an Isle of Palms take-out spot called FEAST. And prior to that she was Chef Sean Brock's right hand woman helping him with events.Basic Kitchen provides no word on her next project.