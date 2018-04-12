This Sunday's Jazz Brunch in Hampton Park cancelled due to rain

click to enlarge
We were all jazzed for this Sunday's brunch in Hampton Park featuring local food trucks, jams, music by Asa Holgate and band, and even a jazz decor brunch contest. But alas, Mother Nature has foiled our plans once again. With a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms for Sunday, the event organizers have decided to cancel the event, but another jazz brunch is planned for Sun. May 20. If you're looking for something fun to round out your weekend, here are some Sunday Funday suggestions:
The Tattooed Moose’s Spring Fling
event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a beer truck from Wicked Weed Brewing, a barbecue tent, live music, and more.
If you're going to subject yourself to burpees, you better treat your self to a beer after. Head to Low Tide starting at 11 a.m. for Burpees & Brews
.
End your weekend with a fun game of "Name the Music"
at Ghost Monkey Brewery starting at 3 p.m.
Enjoy music, arts and crafts, and food at the the Romney Urban Garden Jubliee
at 4-8 p.m. at the New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church.
Join the zen meditation
group at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 8:15 a.m.
End your week with trivia at Fuel
and the downtown Mellow Mushroom
.