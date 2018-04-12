Kick off "rosé season" at Edmund's Oast Exchange with free tastings and discounted goods

click to enlarge Flickr user Chris Pople

See the world through rosé filled glasses this Sat. at Edmund's Oast Exchange. The two-story beer and vino specialty shop is hosting free tastings and a storewide spring sale all day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.There will be a different wine tasting every hour from noon to 4 p.m. upstairs; downstairs starting at noon there will be a draft release of Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) and CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout), samplings of other Founders beers, and a cider tasting featuring Wolffer and Botanist & Barre brands starting at 4 p.m.Guests receive 10 percent of all items from open to close, which means you better go ahead and grab those crowler/growler fills of the KBS and CBS rare barrel aged brews while you can. For rosé fans, you'll taste champagne and rosé at noon with McCarus Beverage followed by natural Oregon and rosé with Advintage, funky sparkling and rosé with Avant Partir, super star Cali rosé with Grassroots, and burgundy and rosé with Country Vintner.