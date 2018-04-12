Hushup + Hustle smoothie bar now open in Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre

click to enlarge
In the mood for something healthy AF as we creep into beach season? Head to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre (1240 Belk Dr., Suite 100) for local smoothie purveyor Helen Hall's
first brick and mortar pop-up, Hustle, serving up eight different smoothies, each made with Hall's signature Blender Bombs®
.
click to enlarge
-
Fran McGinty
-
Find Hustle at 1240 Belk Dr. in Mt. Pleasant
Hall is the brains (and super ripped bod) behind the popular Instagram
and lifestyle brand Hushup + Hustle. "The Hushup + Hustle Blender Bombs®
are compact foods (see IG
) that combine all essential amino acids and fatty acids typically added into a smoothie to make it a meal replacement," said Hall in a press release. "The purpose of the Blender Bombs®
is to add appropriate proportions of nutritional ingredients to a smoothie in a quick and easy way...people are able to enjoy healthy, filling smoothies that require zero work for them."
Don't want to leave the house? You can still embrace the lifestyle by ordering the Blender Bombs® online
and DIY-ing your smoothies. We personally prefer our eats in non-soylent form, but even we could get behind the cacao, almond butter, and coffee bombs
— Hall provides recipes
on her site for how best to prep the nutrient-filled balls.
Hustle is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will be at the Towne Center location through July 31, when it will find a different, permanent location.