Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Team behind Dockery's opening The Establishment restaurant at 28 Broad St.

Broad appeal

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Wed, Apr 11, 2018


The latest Broad Street restaurant will be helmed by Matt Cantor - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The latest Broad Street restaurant will be helmed by Matt Cantor
Everything old really is new. Joining Bar Normandy, 1 Broad, and Oak, Broad Street is getting another new restaurant. The Establishment will open in a 1791 building at 28 Broad St.
According to a press release from Concentrics, the restaurant development team behind Daniel Island's new Dockery's, is opening the 140-seat space run by Chef Matt Canter, formerly of FIG and Park Cafe. The restaurant will feature an "18-seat bar ... 10-seat chef’s communal table, and private dining room."
“The food will be unpretentious and balanced highlighting interesting ingredients from our local and regional farms, purveyors and fishermen,” Canter says in the press release. To that end, The Establishment includes dish examples of "triggerfish crudo with Calabrian chile; Nantucket bay scallop with Meyer lemon; olive oil baked wreckfish with Carolina Gold rice; sautéed black bass with truffled corn vinaigrette; and roasted ribeye with confit young potatoes."

“We are extremely excited to become a part of the historic downtown Charleston dining scene,” Concentrics partner Todd Rushing says. “The Establishment will be an incredible restaurant that you go to when you want to experience coastal flavors and local seafood. All of us are excited to see what chef Canter has in store.”

The Establishment will open in May and offer dinner seven days a week beginning at 5 p.m.

