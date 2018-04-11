Drink cereal-inspired Captain Nut Crunch beer at Rusty Bull's Rodeo this Saturday

click to enlarge Provided

This Sat. April 14 Rusty Bull is going country for the Rusty Bull Rodeo, celebrating the release of their new cereal beer, The Captain Nut Crunch.From 4 to 10 p.m., all you rhinestone cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy food, live music, and plenty of good beer. The food truck rodeo will feature local concepts like Root Note Food, The Misfit Chef, and more. Emily Curtis and Graham Whorley will be playing live country tunes throughout the night, and guests can throw on their best riding boots and spurs to take on the mechanical bull from 6 to 9 p.m.The Captain Nut Crunch, only available at the brewery, is made with Cap’n Peanut Butter Crunch cereal, chosen by Lowcountry beer lovers after a city wide contest earlier this year.Admission for the rodeo is free and family and puppy friendly so giddy up, y’all.