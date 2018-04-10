Get some dim sum (sorta) at Sorghum & Salt

Jonathan Boncek

The vegetable-focused restaurant now offers a small bites menu

Dim sum, the Chinese small bite cuisine that often includes dishes like steamed dumplings, pork buns, and chicken feet is not what Sorghum & Salt is serving. However, chef and owner Tres Jackson is using the term to describe his new menu of smaller starter plates."The ideology is the same. Smaller than traditional appetizer stuff that people can pick up and eat in a few bites," he says. "I would say it's in the same spirit of that."Sorghum & Salt's menu is already designed to be shareable, but Jackson wanted to bridge the gap between sitting down with a menu and waiting for that first bite, thus his dim sum.The current dim sum menu includes biscuits and gravy with crawfish, coconut milk, celery and red chili, green tea noodles with 6-minute egg, broccolini and ginger, and polenta cake with street corn, blue cheese, sambal and romesco aioli — but Jackson won't be constrained to those items."The crawfish is changing to green garlic gravy this week. We try to be vegetable forward — 85 percent is vegetarian. Instead of cooking in one genre, we take what’s coming here locally and figure out what we think is the best way to cook it," says Jackson.The dim sum menu items range in price from $5 to $10 and are available now.