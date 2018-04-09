What's Poppin': 13 food events to put on your radar this week

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Grab a Cuban sandwich at the Spanglish pop-up at The Daily Wed.

To round out your week — and your belly — we’ve compiled a list of pop-ups, food trucks, and festivals to satisfy your hunger. We've got two Short Grain sightings (bless!), healthy options like a smoothie bar, and events that cater to both two-legged and four-legged creatures (hey, dogs like beer, too). Check it out.

Monday

Hungry for Hustle has a pop-up smoothie bar at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through May 1.

From 6-9 p.m., Short Grain will be at Lewis Barbecue, where, in lieu of their usual Japanese food, they will prepare a Mexican feast of tacos, burritos, and a guacamole cart. Cannonborough Beverage Co. and Holy City Handcraft will also be taking over the bar.



Tuesday

Short Grain will serve up their spin on traditional Japanese cuisine at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. from 5-10 p.m. And this Tues. is particularly special with Gullah Geechee Chef BJ Dennis also popping up at EOBC. It's gonna be one beautiful mashup.





At Magnolia Park and Community Garden’s Barks and Brews event, you can enjoy food from the food trucks Area 51 Foods and James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts from 5-8 p.m.



Wednesday

The new pop-up restaurant Spanglish continues their residence at the Daily, Wednesdays (11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.).





The food truck Roti Rolls will be at MUSC Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of an Earth Day event.



Local contemporary artist Kelly Knight pops up with her work at Mercantile and Mash for this rosé wine social starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wine professional Kevin Regan and his pop-up Merrow’s Garden Bar will be at Workshop for wine tastings and pairings, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., now through the end of May.





Kwei Fei will have their snack and noodles menu at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays this April.

Friday

Roti Rolls will be at the College of Charleston on George Street from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday

The Southern Roots Smokehouse in West Ashley is having a special “BBQ For a Cause” $12 all-you-can-eat buffet to benefit Dragon Boat Charleston, a local group that helps cancer survivors.



Sunday

The Jazz Brunch in Hampton Park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. will feature food trucks Brunch Holiday, The Waffle Connection, Roti Rolls, Notes Curbside Coffees, and Kay's Southern Gourmet.





The Tattooed Moose’s Spring Fling event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a beer truck from Wicked Weed Brewing, a barbecue tent, live music, and more.