Brews Next: 28 ways to drink beer and have fun this week

Flickr user Quinn Dombrowski
Some people crave hot soup on chilly, rainy days. We prefer ice cold pints, personally, but to each his own. For the hopheads among us, we've rounded up a list of trivia nights, live music, food trucks, special bottle releases, and more all taking place at your fave local breweries, brewpubs, and specialty shops. Drink it all in below:
Monday
From 6 to 8 p.m., House of Brews
will host trivia night (second Mon. of every month) complete with food trucks — tonight it's Rebel Taqueria — giveaways, and a grand prize of a free rare beer (tonight will be a bottle of 2015 Goose Island Rare).
Fight off the Monday blues with Bendy Brewski Yoga at Frothy
starting at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Books for Bier
returns to Bay Street Biergarten starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a gently used book to the bar and receive one free beer — also, any child who brings a children's book to donate will receive a free root beer.
Bike over to Tradesman
Brewing Co. starting at 6 p.m. to join other cyclists for a free ride followed by beer drinkin' — a portion of proceeds from brews purchased will go to fundraising for JDRF Palmetto Chapter.
Tattooed Moose
downtown holds craft beer Tuesday every week, with $1 off craft beers all day and live music starting at 9:30 p.m.
You know what pairs best with a cupcake? Yes, that's right, beer. Head to Frothy starting at 6 p.m. for $16 mini cupcake/flight pairings
.
It's tamale Tuesday
with Desayuno food truck popping up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5 to 9 p.m.
Whether you're a Settler of Catan or the Monopoly Man, you'll find other like-minded gamers at Rusty Bull's Nerd Night
starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Apparently it's National Pet Day Wed., although, really, isn't everyday national pet day if you try hard enough? Head to Bay St. Biergarten for Puppies & Pints
from 4 to 7 p.m. for total doggie watching heaven, plus $1 off 16 oz. drafts and awesome deals on happy hour bites.
Bring your smartest buds for Holy City's team trivia
night starting at 6:30 p.m.
Ember Wood Fired Kitchen hosts its first ever beer dinner
with Rusty Bull from 6 to 9 p.m. The four course feast pairs eats likes a grapefruit salad, seared duck breast, braised short ribs, and vanilla panna cotta with Rusty brews including an IPA, brown ale, stout, and wheat.
Get your trivia
on at Cooper River Brewing starting at 7 p.m.
Run with Fleet Feet Sports Mt. Pleasant, then celebrate with a cold one at Palmetto
Brewing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Thrive SC holds an oyster roast and silent auction at Charleston Beer Works
starting at 6 p.m. Each ticket gets you all-you-can-eat oysters, Lowcountry Boil, and two beer tickets for local Charleston beers on tap.
Craft Conundrum
does a special pint night from 6 to 9 p.m. with Commonhouse Aleworks. There will be limited releases, some glassware giveaways, and "shenanigans" and a couple of the guys from Commonhouse will be on deck to "shake some babies and kiss some hands." Desayuno food truck will be onsite with eats.
It's Trivia with Friends
at Frothy starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Gracious Day
takes the stage at Frothy Beard starting at 7 p.m. — grab a slice from Zombie Bob's and settle in for the evening.
If you're a fan of "authentic American music," head to Holy City Brewing
starting at 5:30 p.m. for jams from Forty Mile Detour.
Vic & Vito's Pizza Napoletana pops up at Westbrook
from 4 to 8 p.m.
Faction 15
plays at Fatty's Beer Works from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Rescue Blues play at Ghost Monkey Brewery
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Help raise money for Dorchester Paws at Bohemian Bull's Barks, BBQ, & Brews
from noon to 5 p.m. There will be barbecue, a Lowcountry boil, plenty of beer on tap, and dogs available for adoption.
Rusty Bull
hosts their inaugural rodeo starting at 4 p.m. Like any good rodeo, there will be live Southern-infused music and a mechanical bull; plus a new beer release; and eats from food trucks including Oh Yah BBQ, Tamashii, El Pinchotaco, Root Note, and Vic & Vito's Pizza. Yeehaw.
Itinerant Literate pops up at Two Blokes Brewing for Brews & Books
starting at noon.
Get stretchy with Bendy Brewski at Ghost Monkey
starting at 10:15 a.m.
Sunday
If you're going to subject yourself to burpees, you better treat your self to a beer after. Head to Low Tide starting at 11 a.m. for Burpees & Brews
.
If you're a Wicked Weed
fan be sure to hit up Tattooed Moose Johns Island's Spring Fling featuring a truck from the Asheville-based brewery and a limited release of their Astronomical IPA. There will also be live music, a barbecue tent, kids activities, and more all starting at 2 p.m.
End your weekend with a fun game of "Name the Music"
at Ghost Monkey Brewery starting at 3 p.m.