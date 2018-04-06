PHOTOS: Uptown Social is now open on King Street featuring four bars, 50+ TVs, and a rooftop patio

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin

Uptown Social unlocks its doors this weekend at 587 King St.

Uptown Social, the newest bar on Upper King is open this weekend with limited hours at 587 King St., the former location of Huger's Fine Food & Entertainment.An offshoot of NYC Best Bars, a company that operates eight bars in Manhattan and two spots in Chicago ( per Eater ), Uptown Social focuses on brews and bar food. The limited menu offered now through April 11 includes all of the restaurant's pies; wings (they're brined, smoked, cooled, then fried to deliciousness) in denominations of 6, 12, 24, and 50; Parmesan truffle fries; chef's specialty hummus; and three sliders including the BLT, pulled pork with creamy slaw, and the Sloppy Joe version "like from middle school days, but better." Frozen drinks available for chugging post Bridge Run include

The "Dark and Slushy, "High Noon Grapefruit" frose, a frozen Paloma, and the "Day Raiser" made with Tito's and an energy drink.

A massive 10,000 square foot restaurant

Four different bars, including one 60-foot bar



50 TVs, including projection screens



Rooftop bar with a frozen drink machine



Two double-deck pizza ovens and a menu featuring "upscale American pub fare"



A special Palmetto Brewing session IPA called Lindy Hop'd



You can check the new spot out today, April 6, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. They'll also be open over Bridge Run weekend, opening at 10 a.m. on Sat., 11:30 a.m. on Sun., and 4 p.m. on Mon., until 2 a.m. each night.Uptown Social holds its official grand opening with DJ Natty Heavy (duh) on Tues. April 11 at 4 p.m.