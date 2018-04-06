Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is now available at your neighborhood Publix

click to enlarge Provided

The line outside of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream on King St. on any given day at any given time is, generally speaking, monstrous. Now, skip the line and enjoy your pint in the comfort of your own home (speaking from experience, the Salty Caramel tastes best in bed).Publix will now carry seven flavors of the ice cream: the aforementioned Salty Caramel, Brambleberry Crisp, Supermoon, Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate flecks, Darkest Chocolate, and Frose. Founder Jeni Britton Bauer says of the Sangria-style frozen rosé made with pear, strawberry, and watermelon, "I've approved of the frozen rosé trend ever since my first sip of frosé at a bar in Austin, Texas. Simple, bright, refreshing — it's exactly what I want on a hot day. Our version amps up the fruity notes of California's Peregine Ranch rosé with added pear, strawberry, watermelon, and lemon. Great on a cone or topped with your favorite sparkling wine."Grab a pint (or seven) at your nearest Publix today.