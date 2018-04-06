Balao Seafood opens today on Market Street with rooftop raw bar, small plates, and a bunch of cocktails

click to enlarge
Balao Seafood
, the new concept located atop Burwell's rooftop patio, opens its doors today at 4 p.m., just in time for some pre-Bridge Run cocktails and oysters.
Owned by Burwell's Kenneth Emery, the indoor/outdoor space will feature eats prepared by Lowcountry native, Culinary Institute of Charleston alum, and fresh seafood aficionado Executive Chef Nathan Davenport. Davenport has Brock-ian credentials, being brought in by Chef Sean Brock to be Husk's opening executive sous chef in 2011.
Grab a seat on the rooftop
Balao, "the fish all other great fish chase," will be open Mon.-Fri. 4 to 10 p.m., Sat. 4 to 11 p.m., and Sun. 4 to 9 p.m.
Look for raw bar items like local oysters, 'sushi on the half-shell,' oyster shooters, and ceviche; small plates including smoked fish spread, spicy blue crab beignets, and a Brussels sprout salad; and cocktails ranging from a "Summer Rose" spiked with tequila and a frozen "Lime and the Coconut."
