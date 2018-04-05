Get a free cone at Ben & Jerry's April 10 from noon to 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Flickr user m01229

Start screaming because Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back Tues. April 10. From noon to 8 p.m., ice cream lovers can head out to the Charleston or Isle of Palms locations to collect their free scoops.

Free Cone Day, started 40 years ago, isn’t just about the ice cream (although it is a pretty tasty perk). The giveaway gives the franchise a chance to give back to the community, something the Ben & Jerry’s team takes very seriously. They are staunch social advocates, supporting causes like marriage equality and climate justice. This social consciousness even shows up in the ice cream; all Ben & Jerry’s flavors are made with Fairtrade, non-GMO ingredients.

“We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities,” said Andrew Lee, franchisee of Ben & Jerry’s Charleston and Isle of Palms locations. “It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream.”

This year the local spots are partnering with MUSC’s Children Health to raise awareness of the preventive and clinical care they provide for the community.

With all the good that Ben & Jerry’s is doing, the only thing left to think about is which flavor to get.