From sushi to cheese steak here's where to eat a burrito on National Burrito Day

Get a sushi burrito similar to this delightful roll of wonder at spots like Poke Tea House and Tobo Sushi.
These days it seems like there’s a holiday for every food you can think of, and we aren’t hating it. Thankfully, today’s food holiday is a big time favorite: it’s National Burrito Day, y'all. Now that we’ve all got burritos on the brain, check out some killer options around town, including a couple sushi burritos. We hear they’re all the rage.
Santi’s
has classic options
of veggie, chicken, or beef for $10.50 or spice it up with the Fro Burrito with steak, jalapenos, and green sauce for $12.
Desayuno is celebrating National Burrito Day by adding burritos to the menu
at the Founders Brewing KBS release at Craft Conundrum
from 5 to 9 p.m.
Poke Tea House
is putting their own twist on the classic with a Poke Burrito.
It’s your choice of protein and traditional poke toppings wrapped in rice and seaweed for $11.99.
Try the vegan California Burrito
at YoBo Cantina Fresca
, made with avocado slices, grilled veggies, and salsa cruda for $7.
Head to Revelry for a cold beer and a Sushi Burrito from Tobo Sushi.
They’re serving up their inventive sushi style burrito cold or fried. It’s packed with avocado, edamame, cream cheese, kimchi wasabi, and you get to pick two proteins from crab, shrimp, tuna, or salmon.
Go all out for National Burrito Day with $3 shots and all kinds of burritos. Juanita Greenberg's
has tofu and veggie burritos for $8.75, chicken and sausage options for $9.25, and steak, seafood and smoked pork for $9.75.
Head to Minero
for a burrito so extreme they just call it The Burrito.
For only $10, it’s chock full of good stuff, like hoppin' john, poblanos, and a fresh salsa verde. Add charcoaled chicken, achiote pork, or grilled steak for $4.
Huriyali
is serving up some healthy alternatives for your Burrito Day celebrations. They’ve got an All Day Burrito
with spiced lentils or ground turkey, roasted potatoes, poblanos, cultured cashew cream, and guacamole. For another dollar, you can smother that baby in cashew nacho cheese. All the fun without the guilt.
Moe’s
has burritos with all your favorite fixin’s
for $8.59.
Breakfast for dinner and burritos? Yes please. The Taco Spot
is serving their Breakfast Burrito all day for $6.
Try one of Rebel Taqueria
’s Burritos Grandes options starting at $12. They’ll be at Two Blokes Brewing
tonight at 5 p.m.
Agaves Cantina
has Cheese Steak Burritos
with steak strips and beans for $10.50.
Grab a burrito at Chipotle
with your choice of veggies, chicken, or carnitas starting at $6.85.
For $10, try the Stuffed-to-the-Brim Burrito at Nacha Mama’s
with coconut rice, peppers, black beans, and your choice of chicken or beef topped with ranchero sauce.