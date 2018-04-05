Cynthia Wong announces plan for 'Life Raft Treats' truck on Quintin's Close Ups

click to enlarge Quintin's Close Ups

In an exclusive with man about town Quintin Washington , pastry chef Cynthia Wong revealed that her next move after resigning from Butcher & Bee is to become an entrepreneur.Five-time James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef semifinalist, Wong knows her way around sweet treats. But, as she tells Washington, she decided it was time to follow her own dream — of ice cream.

"I am leaving Butcher and Bee to follow my own dreams...there’s this great quote out there 'if you’re not busy working on your own dream then you’re working on somebody else's.' I kind of realized it was time for me to do that."







Wong will be teaming up with B&B pastry sous chef Mary Oster to start an "ice cream treats business."

If you've tried Wong's uncannily delicious ice cream drumsticks, you know Wong has a gift for making inventive ice cream. The new business

will be called Life Raft Treats, with the slogan, "save yourself with a treat."



The mobile food unit will participate in farmers markets, and will pop up around downtown says Wong. They may even pull it through neighborhoods "like a traditional ice cream truck, but with really good stuff."





Wong tells Washington that she's had this vision for a while — "I'm into the whole nostalgia thing but in an ironic way ... the '50s and '60s, there's this image of a great life but behind it there's all this turmoil." Ice cream with some artistic depth? Sold. "This is what we love," says Wong. "We want to bring some joy back into people's lives."



Keep your eyes out for Wong and Oster's new biz to start up "before summer really hits." Follow Wong on Instagram, and watch the full Quintin's Close Up interview on YouTube (and below).