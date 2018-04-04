Tattooed Moose Johns Island hosting Spring Fling on April 15 with jams, jump castles, and juicy brews

click to enlarge Facebook

On Sunday April 15, something wicked this way comes to Tattooed Moose on Johns Island. And by wicked we mean Wicked Weed and wicked fun — talking Spring Fling fun.Asheville hop masters Wicked Weed Brewing bring their beer truck plus a special limited release IPA to the oak oasis off Maybank Hwy. from 2 to 6 p.m. The Moose will become a carnival-like destination, complete with a jump castle, a mechanical shark, an obstacle course, and face painting. There will also be barbecue plus music from Under the Oaks vets Dallas Baker and Friends.Wicked Weed's special release? Consider it your new summer go-to. Astronomical is an IPA with "fruit character and low bitterness" possessing a soft carbonation, creamy body, and 7.7% ABV. Sold.Admission is free.